April 12, 2024

Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

Tastes from around the world

 Chicken Enchiladas

700g tomato passata

100g water

Fajita sauce

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 small white onion, finely chopped

500g boneless chicken breast or fillets, cut into cubes

1 green chilli, finely chopped without the seeds

1 tablespoon Mexican spices

1 can (420g) red beans, drained

100g canned corn

8 medium tortillas

250g mozzarella cheese, finely chopped

250g grated yellow cheese

To serve

Guacamole

Sour cream

1 lime or lemon, quartered

 

Preheat oven to 180C.

Mix in a bowl the Fajita sauce together with the tomato passata.

Place a layer of tomato sauce on a 35 by 30 cm baking sheet. Keep enough sauce for the top dressing at the end.

In a large frying pan, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the Mexican spices, diced chicken and green chili.

Sauté the mixture for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally or until chicken is cooked.

After the chicken is cooked, remove the pan from the heat and add the beans, corn and mix.

To assemble the enchilladas, create an assembly line that includes: tortillas, chicken mixture, and cheeses (mozzarella and yellow mixed together).

Place a tortilla on your working surface and top with 1/8 of the chicken mixture. Sprinkle with two tablespoons of cheese. Wrap the tortilla in a roll and put it in the baking pan with the tomato sauce. Repeat the process for the remaining seven tortillas.

Then evenly spread the remaining sauce along with the sauce over the enchiladas and sprinkle with the leftover cheese.

Bake without covering for 20 minutes, or until golden.

Serve warm with accompanying toppings.

guest2

 

Klafoutis with Seasonal Fruit and Brandy

White granulated sugar

500g pitted cherries or other seasonal fruits

For the batter

60g melted unsalted butter

2 large eggs

75g white granulated sugar

70g all-purpose flour

150g fresh milk

2 tablespoons brandy or almond liqueur

1/4 teaspoon salt

For finishing

White granulated sugar for sprinkling before baking in the oven

Icing sugar for sprinkling (for cold klafouti)

Vanilla or mastic ice cream

 

Preheat oven to 200C.

Melt butter in a small frying pan. Remove pan from heat.

Brush serving dish with melted butter and sprinkle with sugar.

In a large bowl whisk the eggs together with the sugar. Put the flour in and beat until there is a uniform mixture.

Add melted butter, milk, brandy and salt.

Pour the mixture into the buttered dish and place the fruit on the surface.

Sprinkle with white granulated sugar and bake for 20 minutes. The klafoutis will rise during baking but then deflate as the temperature drops.

Serve hot as is or cold with icing sugar and ice cream.

 

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/

