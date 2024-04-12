April 12, 2024

New CMO for Danos real-estate and valuations consultancy

Kyriacos Kiliaris is new CMO at Danos real-estate and valuations consultancy

Danos International Property Consultants and Valuers is pleased to announce that Kyriacos Kiliaris has joined the group as Chief Marketing Officer. From his new position, he will be reporting to the Group’s CEO, Panos Danos.

“We are delighted that Kyriacos Kiliaris has joined Danos International Property Consultants and Valuers. With his long experience in marketing and the media industry, Kyriacos comes to add value to our team,” noted CEO Panos Danos.

Kiliaris has accumulated more than a decade of experience in Marketing, corporate communication and has headed campaigns of major companies in Cyprus, such as the EuroAsia Interconnector Ltd, and the Financial Mirror.

Danos’ new CMO also carries experience from the mutual-fund industry, as he has also worked as a market researcher for companies such as Thomson Reuters.

Born in 1980 in Colchester, Essex in the United Kingdom, Kiliaris is a native speaker of English and Greek, and also has an excellent command of the Turkish language.

