April 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos man jailed for driving while on drugs

By Staff Reporter01
jail 7323665 1280
File photo

A 34-year-old man was from Paphos jailed for three months for driving under the influence of drugs.

The man had committed the offence in 2022, and, in addition to his prison sentence, was handed six penalty points on his driving licence and a disqualification from driving for six months after his release.

