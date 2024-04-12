April 12, 2024

Protest to be held in Limassol for dead Bangladeshi man

By Andria Kades015
bangladesh man building
The 23-year-old from Bangladesh man fell to his death from this old building

A protest will be held on Saturday in Limassol’s city centre over the death of a 23-year-old Bangladeshi national who fell to his death during a police raid.

The demo will be held next to Limassol’s Ayia Napa church opposite the EAC building at 1pm.

Protestors will then move outside the CID offices.

The 23-year-old man was living in a dangerous building and tried to escape when at 6.20am officers knocked on the door. He sought to get away through the window but ended up falling to the ground from the fifth-floor apartment.

Police were there to check if the tenants in the apartment – totalling 11 people – were living in Cyprus legally.

A 22-year-old Bangladeshi national who was living in the same apartment is in serious condition in hospital, as he also tried to escape.

The remaining nine tenants, as well as one individual living in the opposite flat have been detained as they were found to be living in the Republic illegally.

More later

