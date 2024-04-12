April 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
‘Six Months of Genocide’ protest in Nicosia (video)

By Theo Panayides00
On the six-month anniversary of the Hamas attack on October 7th, hundreds of people gathered in Nicosia to protest against Israel’s bombing of Gaza and the government of Nikos Christodoulides for its complicity.

bio in paper
Theo Panayides is a journalist and filmmaker. His Cyprus Mail profiles have been collected in a book, 'The Lives of Others'.

