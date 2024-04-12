Today’s Weather: Mostly clear but with possible rain

April 12, 2024

Friday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear after the dissipation of the morning fog, but clouds developing throughout the day may produce isolated rain or even the odd storm.

Storms are most likely to hit in the mountains, on the south coast, and inland, and it is not impossible that hailstones will fall.

Temperatures will rise to 27 degrees Celsius inland, 24 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 18 degrees in the mountains.

Overnight, the weather will be mostly clear, but with increased cloud cover in parts. Fog is expected to form inland and in the southeast of the island.

Temperatures are set to drop to 13 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and nine degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Over the weekend, increased clouds in the afternoon are expected to produce rain or even isolated storms inland, in the mountains, and on the south coast, while Monday’s weather is expected to be sunnier.

