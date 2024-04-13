April 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Alphamega, Bean Bar reward employees with pay rises

By Press Release02
Viewing its staff as its most valuable asset, C. A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd has given out significant pay rises and announced more benefits for its employees, in recognition of their professionalism and devotion.

Specifically, from November 2023 to March 2024, Alphamega Hypermarkets and Bean Bar employees received pay rises of approximately €4,500,000 a year.

The move is further proof of the company’s long-standing commitment to invest in its people. C.A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd offers a broad and multi-faceted benefits package to its employees, which includes, among other things, company-wide discounts, health and medical insurance, interest-free loans, as well as lifelong-learning opportunities.

Within this framework, Alphamega Hypermarkets and Bean Bar employees continue to enjoy discounts when shopping from the Group’s two chains, at 10 per cent, and 20 per cent, respectively. Moreover, in March 2024, the company renewed its employees’ private medical insurance, adding more coverage to its policy. At the same time, both the company’s employees as well as their dependents can benefit from full university scholarships. As of January 2024, the scholarship scheme includes the University of Nicosia.

“At C.A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd, we have always believed that our people are our driving force, since, over the years, they have made a significant contribution to the organisation’s growth and development, through their professionalism, passion, and devotion,” said the company’s HR Manager, Marios Antoniou.

“It was, therefore, a pleasure to give them significant pay rises and additional benefits, in recognition of their support,” he continued. “Our long-term objective is to foster a positive and supportive work environment that offers opportunities for personal growth, while ensuring meritocracy and equality in the workplace.”

