April 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus

Cyprus, Japan working on economic and business ties

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
japan

Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister George Papanastasiou and Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Economy Taku Ishii on Saturday expressed the joint wish to renew discussions on strengthening economic and business ties between the two countries.

Papanastasiou met with Ishii during a visit to Japan, heading a business delegation organised by the ministry, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Cyprus Trade Centre in Tokyo.

During the meeting with the Japanese minister, Papanastasiou briefed his interlocutor over his visit to Japan, due to the country’s expertise in the fields of technology and communications and the special culture of dedication and discipline.

He also referred “to the successful business forum hosted in Tokyo attracting over 120 government officials, businesspeople, representatives of research centres and journalists.”

The minister also showcased Cyprus’ advantages as an international business centre and the opportunities for Japanese businesspeople wishing to enter the European markets.

He further outlined Cyprus’ policies on energy concerning, among other things, renewable energy sources, natural gas discoveries in the Cypriot EEZ, and the electricity interconnection of Cyprus, Greece and Israel.

The Japanese vice minister referred to the similarities of the two countries as island states and the Japanese firms choosing Cyprus for expansion of their activities.

The two ministers expressed their wish to renew their discussions over the strengthening of bilateral economic and business ties.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped cn.png
The CNA focuses its attention on events in Cyprus and on developments abroad that have some bearing on Cyprus

Related Posts

A world of patterns exhibition in Lefkara

Eleni Philippou

Understanding ETF liquidity: Key factors to consider

CM Guest Columnist

Hundreds slam racism in Limassol protest (photos, video)

Andria Kades

Cyprus ‘well below’ EU renewable energy target

Nikolaos Prakas

Fire destroys café in Nicosia

Nikolaos Prakas

Travel warnings issued by foreign ministry

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign