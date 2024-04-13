April 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Glowmorous charity dinner in Ayia Napa

By Eleni Philippou00
A spectacular summer charity dinner is fast approaching, organised by the Karaiskakio Foundation and the Ayia Napa Marina. Titled the Glowmorous Dinner, the charity event will take place on Friday, June 21, at 9pm at the Ayia Napa Marina and aims at financially supporting the Paediatric Oncology Centre of the foundation. The highlight of the event will be a performance by well-known Greek singer Despina Vandi.

The Karaiskakio Foundation currently holds the largest bone marrow donor registry in the world in proportion to the local population, with nearly one in four Cypriots (Greek and Turkish) included in it, while it has provided matter for more than 800 transplants to patients from 35 different countries.

With the aim of serving the needs of vulnerable patient groups, it offers over 10,000 specialised diagnostic tests to patients with hematologic malignancies, children with cancer, patients with central nervous system tumours, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer and many other rare types of cancer. In the field of genetics, it specialises in investigating cases of hereditary cancer, as well as other rare genetic diseases.

Co-organiser of the event is the Ayia Napa Marina, which will host the Charity Dinner as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility activities. The event is held under the auspices of the House President Annita Demetriou.

 

Glowmorous Charity Dinner

Charity dinner with Despina Vandi to raise funds for the Karaiskakio Foundation. June 21. Ayia Napa Marina. 9pm. €200. http://events.karaiskakio.org.cy/

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

