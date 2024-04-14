April 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Flights cancelled, diverted to Cyprus

By Katy Turner07
people walk with their luggage outside larnaca international airport, in larnaca
Larnaca airport (File photo)

Hotels in Cyprus hosted travellers on Saturday night whose flights were affected when air spaces in the Middle East closed.

A Wizz Air flight to Israel returned to Luton after stopping at Larnaca airport to refuel.

Meanwhile passengers on a Royal Jordanian flight to Amman from London’s Heathrow were diverted to Cyprus.

The same was true for those on board two Middle East Airlines flights to Lebanon.

Meanwhile three flights from Cyprus to Israel on Sunday morning have been cancelled, by TUS Air, El Al and Isr Air.

Flights to Lebanon and Jordan are also set to be affected.

 

thumbnail image0
Deputy editor Katy Turner has been at the Cyprus Mail so long her career spans two centuries. Occasionally obstreperous, handing over three sons to the national guard has cemented her place in Cyprus

