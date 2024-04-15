April 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

1:1 Diet Cambridge Weight Plan marks 40th anniversary

By Press Release01
1:1 Diet Cambridge Weight Plan marks 40th anniversary

Earlier this month, the 1:1 Diet Cambridge Weight Plan held its 40th anniversary celebration, featuring an abundance of dancing, singing and smiles.

Public figures, influencers, consultants and clients of the company came together over a vibrant brunch at Nicosia’s Patio Cocktail Bar on April 5, 2024, to mark the milestone fourth decade.

In his opening speech, Andy Jones, Head of Export at The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, noted that the nutrition programme had helped millions of people lose weight safely and effectively over the past 40 years.

For her part, the company’s Consultant Support Coordinator Elizabeth Miltiadous, expressed her gratitude to attendees, saying that The 1:1 Diet Cyprus would not be where it was today had it not had the support and love of its people.

Fittingly, the colour theme was red, with guests savouring taking photos, conversing, dancing, laughing and having fun, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the brand. Highlights included giant games, such as Jenga, Limbo and Connected Four, as well as a huge birthday cake made of The 1:1 Diet’s 40th anniversary bars.

Ultimately, aside from celebration, the event sent the message that the company would continue the mission undertaken 40 years ago: to support those struggling to express the healthiest version of themselves.

1:1 Diet Cambridge Weight Plan marks 40th anniversary

The 1:1 Diet in Cyprus

In Cyprus, the 1:1 diet made its appearance in 2006, when Panicos and Helen Zenios brought it to the island;  today the company is run by the two sons of the family, Elias and Dinos Zenios.

The 1:1 Diet Cyprus has helped over 70,000 people drop their excess weight, while also greatly improving many clients’ state of health, reducing their reliance on medications.

The 1:1 Diet’s Cyprus network includes over 60 trained and accredited consultants, who conduct an initial assessment of prospective clients to ensure their proper evaluation. Thereafter, consultants weigh and measure each client weekly, providing them with the correct balance of products, as well as offering support and encouragement to ensure they have the best chance of achieving their weight-loss goals.

Regular, one-to-one visits with a trained consultant are an important aspect of the diet, given that such support has been shown significantly to contribute toward optimising effective weight loss.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

New day cream completes Youth Lab’s Retinol Reboot range

Press Release

Lidl Cyprus supports Red Cross crisis management service

Press Release

Quadcode HackAIthon to unleash power of AI in finance

Press Release

Exclusive ‘Four Hands’ dinner at Amara Hotel this May

Press Release

Up to €4K benefit for Nissan Qashqai from Pilakoutas

Press Release

2024 Christodoula March turnout included all ages

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign