April 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

2024 Christodoula March turnout included all ages

By Press Release01
2024 Christodoula March turnout included all ages

As they do every year, members of the public, in all cities, turned out, once again, to participate in the 49th Christodoula March walks, in support of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society.

Charity marches took place simultaneously island-wide, bringing together people of all ages, with the kick-off held in Limassol on April 7, commencing from the coastal city’s Molos promenade. Further marches were held in the other cities on April 14, setting off from, in Nicosia, the “Arodafnousa” Palliative Care Centre, in Larnaca, the Finikoudes area, in Famagusta, Deryneia Town Hall, and in Paphos, its Town Hall.

The annual Christodoula March events are the largest cancer awareness-raising initiative in Cyprus.

Ahead of the Christodoula March in Nicosia, Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society President Dr Adamos Adamou expressed gratitude to the Cypriot public, which had embraced the efforts of the Society once again. Efforts that are constantly evolving and expanding to offer comprehensive services to cancer patients.

“With all of you as our allies, we are managing to ensure that an increasing number of patients have access to quality palliative care services wherever and whenever they need them,” he noted. “Services that comprehensively meet the needs of both the patients themselves and their family members, with the aim of helping to improve their quality of life.”

2024 Christodoula March turnout included all ages

A steadfast ally of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society for 26 years is the Bank of Cyprus (BoC), providing dynamic and substantial support for its every initiative.

In his own address before the start of the Nicosia march, BoC CEO Panicos Nicolaou assured attendees that “in the context of our ever-increasing social contribution, we have always been, are and will continue to be here, as supporters and companions, beside the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, and by the side of every fellow human being experiencing cancer”.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Alphamega, Bean Bar reward employees with pay rises

Press Release

‘ask bbf’ initiative puts real-estate clients front and centre

Press Release

UoL Open Day for prospective students and their families

Press Release

New CMO for Danos real-estate and valuations consultancy

Press Release

NEDECO Electronics, ALE event on era of changing comms

Press Release

Libertex hosts convivial event to mark FC Bayern tie

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign