YOUTH LAB’s innovative, highly-effective RETINOL REBOOT range now features the addition of a new day cream, combining next-gen retinoids and sun protection.

The key ingredient in the RETINOL REBOOT range is the most active form of Vitamin A – Retinaldehyde and Patented Retinoic Acid Ester – designed to recharge cellular functions that decline over time and “remind” cells to behave exactly as they did when they were young and healthy.

Vitamin A accelerates cell renewal rates and stimulates collagen and elastin production; it also regulates sebum production and has antibacterial activity.

Now, with the addition of RETINOL REBOOT DAY CREAM SPF 30, the RETINOL REBOOT range becomes the most complete range of Vitamin A facial care in Greece. The day cream is an intensive treatment for smoothing lines and deep wrinkles, restoring the brightness and healthy appearance of the skin, without causing irritation and dryness.

New day cream completes Youth Lab's Retinol Reboot range

Retinol Reboot Day Cream SPF 30

The innovative Retinol Reboot day cream SPF 30, with new generation retinoids and 100 per cent natural sunscreen filters, regenerates and protects your skin. Featuring a thin, non-greasy formula that smooths lines and deep wrinkles, the day cream detoxifies and protects the skin against Ultraviolet A (UVA), Ultraviolet B (UVB) and infrared radiation, as well as against heavy metals and atmospheric pollutants.

Applicable to:

  • All skin types (including sensitive skin)
  • All skin with imperfections / prone to rosacea / prone to redness
  • Lines and wrinkles
  • Uneven tone & texture
  • Skin that wants multiple needs covered by one product

Active ingredients:

  • RETINAL O5 Complex with Retinaldehyde – the most stable form of Vitamin A, after Retinoic Acid – that does not cause irritation and dehydration to the skin. Smoothes fine lines and wrinkles, stimulates skin firmness and density, and improves imperfections, giving you healthy, radiant skin. Protects against blue light and offers protection against photo-aging.
  • Patented Retinoic Acid Ester-HPR, a next-generation vitamin A that acts directly, prompting rapid cell renewal, strengthening the epidermal barrier and improving the appearance of skin without causing irritation.
  • Anti-pollution complex, polymer of bio-technological origin, designed to protect the skin. Taking advantage of the “second skin” technology, it creates a natural protective shield for the skin against oxidative stress and atmospheric pollution, helping to maintain its structure & metabolism, while improving the epidermal barrier.
  • Hydration Grid, a combination of Osmolytes, Amino Acids and Hyaluronic Acid that thanks to slow release technology, provides immediate and long-lasting hydration even in the deepest layers of the skin.
  • Natural sun filters – Titanium Dioxide & Zinc Oxide – that reflect and diffuse UV rays like tiny mirrors, preventing the rays from penetrating the deeper layers of the skin.
  • Dermatologically tested, non-phagosogenic, without parabens and gluten
  • Not tested on animals, suitable for vegetarians only.

Application process:

Apply a sufficient amount daily to clean skin, face, neck and cleavage. The recommended amount is 2mg/cm2, about 1/3 teaspoon for the face and neck, to achieve the protection corresponding to the sun protection index. Repeat the process 30 minutes before sun exposure, after sweating, swimming or wiping.

The day cream’s non-greasy feel and quick absorption make it suitable for use before applying make-up.

For best results, we recommend combined use with other products from the RETINOL REBOOT range.

Packaging / price:

Tube: 40ml | €49.95

Limited time special offer:

For a limited time, take advantage of the special RETINOL REBOOT DAY CREAM VALUE SET: buy one RETINOL REBOOT DAY CREAM SPF 30, and get one RETINOL REBOOT NIGHT CREAM 20ml as a gift.

Find Youth Lab skincare products at select pharmacies (visit: https://bit.ly/3xkkWel) and cosmetic stores (Beauty Bar, Selekt Beauty, Glow Beauty Store & ERA Department Stores).

