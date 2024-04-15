April 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police arrest 27-year-old for burglaries in Paphos

By Staff Reporter01
handcuffs
File photo

A 27-year-old man has been detained in custody for five day per order of the Paphos district court for an investigated case of burglary and theft.

According to the police, residents of Chlorakas and Emba reported that between the hours of 11pm on Friday and 6.30am on Saturday their homes were broken into and items were stolen while they were asleep.

Police secured evidence and testimony against a suspect through CCTV and other investigations.

The 27-year-old, who has been identified as a permanent resident of Cyprus was brought before the Paphos court on Sunday.

The case is under ongoing investigation.

staff reporter

