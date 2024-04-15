April 15, 2024

Quadcode HackAIthon to unleash power of AI in finance

Quadcode, the trailblazer in fintech innovation, is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated “HackAIthon: AI & Personalization in Fintech” event, aiming to ignite minds and transform the finance landscape. Taking place at The Warehouse by IT Quarter over June 15-16, this electrifying two-day event will captivate over 100 brilliant minds from diverse backgrounds and nationalities, all competing for a slice of the 40,000 euros prize pool.

At the Quadcode HackAIthon, we’re summoning the brightest visionaries, the sharpest developers, and the most audacious thinkers to pioneer the next frontier in fintech evolution. Our mission? To nurture groundbreaking AI solutions that will redefine the way we engage with finance, empowering individuals and enterprises alike to navigate the digital economy with unparalleled ease and precision.

Do you have an AIdea that could change the game? Now is your time to shine!

Register now through the official HackAIthon website and embark on a transformative journey that promises to push the boundaries of innovation, creativity and technological prowess.

This Hackathon isn’t just a competition—it’s a platform for dreams to become reality. As teams converge to harness the power of AI, they’ll explore a variety of domains, including:

  • Personalisation in trading. Creating AI voice assistants, social networking features, and chatbots for personalized fintech, adapting to user behaviors and preferences.
  • AR and VR technologies. Blending digital and physical realms in finance, tailoring immersive experiences to trading behaviors and preferences.
  • AI in education. Developing an AI-driven financial education system, with adaptive modules for personalized learning and simulations, using diverse datasets.

But the innovation doesn’t stop there! Teams are encouraged to unleash their creativity and submit their own AI-driven personalisation ideas, competing for a coveted spot in the final selection.

Projects generated at the HackAIthon will undergo rigorous evaluation by esteemed industry leaders and potential investors. From technical sophistication to user impact, every facet of your creation will be closely examined to uncover the true gems of innovation.

Are you ready to seize the spotlight and showcase your brilliance on a global stage?

Don’t let this opportunity slip through your fingers—registration is now open for all aspiring innovators, disruptors and trailblazers. Visit the HackAIthon website, submit your extraordinary idea, and prepare to unleash the future of fintech upon the world.

Stay connected for news and updates:

About Quadcode:

Quadcode is a fintech company specialising in financial brokerage activities and offering advanced financial products to clients globally. Their flagship product is their internal trading platform offered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution to other brokers.

By being a business-to-consumer (B2C) financial broker themselves, and offering their technological solutions as a business-to-business (B2B) SaaS solution to other brokers, they are able to identify opportunities and improve their offerings for both worlds.

As of now, there are over 700 employees and service providers working at Quadcode in seven offices across the world: the UK, Gibraltar, the UAE, the Bahamas, Australia, and with their headquarters based in Cyprus.

