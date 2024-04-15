April 15, 2024

Shots fired at house

By Jonathan Shkurko03
Police in the Famagusta district are on high alert following a shooting near the house of a 36-year-old man in the village of Frenaros.

According to various reports, several shots were fired at the man’s house around 1.40am on Monday.

The shots hit the front of the house and a glass balcony door, which shattered.

No one was injured in the incident, but the scene has been cordoned off and investigations are currently underway.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

