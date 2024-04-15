Startups Can Now Apply for ReflectX Startup Programme, Unlocking Exclusive Benefits to Accelerate Their Journey

April 15, 2024

Application for ReflectX 2024, the second edition of the startup programme where innovation meets opportunity, is now open. Designed for ambitious startups from Seed to Series-A, ReflectX offers a unique blend of access, connections, and visibility.

“After a successful 2023 debut, the ReflectX startup programme will be back, broadening its scope and raising the bar for participating startups,” says Dusan Duffek, Reflect’s co-founder.

Startups exploring ways to elevate their business can seize this opportunity and experience exclusive investor matchmaking. Among the investors participating are Hustle Fund, Venture Souq, LAUNCHub, Molten Ventures, Oman Technology Fund, Speedinvest, Mangrove Capital Partners, Target Global and more.

Additionally, there are other benefits of the Programme including corporate executive interactions and educational workshops. Startups can also benefit from significant discounts on exhibition spaces, as well as the chance to showcase their ideas during the ReflectX Pitch Competition.

The next cohort is taking place at the Reflect Festival during May 30-31 in Limassol, Cyprus. Application is open till April 30th!

7i3a2187

From application to the tailored Reflect Festival experience in 3 steps

As easy as it gets, there are just three simple steps to join the programme and explore new market potential within Europe, the Middle East and Africa this May.

After a successful application, the selected startups gain access to all the benefits of the programme. They are provided with 2 complimentary Startup Passes for the Festival. After redeeming their passes, the ReflectX team will reach out to them in order to maximize the programme benefits.

From understanding each startup’s unique situation through tailoring their experience and recommending workshops and exhibitions that fit the specific goals to supporting them on their journey to success. That’s how beneficial participation in ReflectX can be.

Who can apply for the ReflectX Startup Programme?

Meant for outstanding startups eager to take their business to the next level, ReflectX attendees need to meet the following conditions. As ReflectX is part of Reflect Festival, the largest tech event connecting 10.000 founders, investors, and executives between Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, they are looking for technology-driven and innovative startups, with the potential to disrupt existing markets or create new ones.

During the programme, startups should be able to demonstrate mainly the functionality of their product, their customer base, revenue generation, and potential for future growth.

Moreover, to ensure inclusivity, it is required that applying startups are based in countries of the EMEA region with emerging innovation systems. Further information can be found at reflectx.reflectfest.com.

reflect day2 0235

ReflectX Pitch Competition

The Programme concludes with a pitch competition. 36 startups will have the chance to introduce themselves to more than 250 investors and battle for the boost they need to make even greater things. The pitch contest is divided into semifinals on Day 1 and finals on Day 2, when selected startups get the opportunity to pitch on the main stage.

Besides the benefit of valuable experience and professional feedback, there are tempting prizes allocated for the winner, including the cash prize of 15.000 Euro as well as an array of prizes and perks for the runner ups.

As Reflect Festival is known to be the meeting point of tech enthusiasts, innovators, or doers, like the event’s organizers tend to address their community, this initiative calls on all ambitious emerging companies to join them in shaping the future of innovation together

