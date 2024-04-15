April 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkey to write report on fake diploma scandal

By Tom Cleaver02
nazim cavusoglu meclis
The north’s ‘education minister’ Nazim Cavusoglu. File photo. Cavusoglu told ‘parliament’ on Monday that police investigations into the matter are ongoing, and that he hopes the north can “turn this problem into an advantage”.

Turkey’s higher education council (Yok) is to prepare a report on the state of the north’s education system in the wake of the “fake diploma scandal”, the north’s ‘education minister’ Nazim Cavusoglu said on Monday.

A delegation from Yok arrived on the island on Monday, led by its head of higher education supervision Hamit Emrah Beris. They will remain in Cyprus for ten days, aiming to evaluate the state of higher education in the north.

Cavusoglu told ‘parliament’ on Monday that police investigations into the matter are ongoing, and that he hopes the north can “turn this problem into an advantage”.

The “fake diploma scandal” rocked the north’s education system in the opening months of the year, with multiple high-profile figures having been arrested, and many more being accused of complicity.

Revelations centred on the Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University (KSTU) in Morphou, where police found that degrees were being handed out to people within days or in some cases hours of them registering as students.

The university’s dentistry faculty had its licence revoked in February.

Former ‘education minister’ Kemal Durust was one of the many arrested, having allegedly fraudulently obtained thousands of euros by sending fake invoices to the university in question. His wife, a high-level civil servant, was also arrested, accused of having received a fake diploma.

Other high-profile arrests included Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar’s bodyguard Serif Avcil and former board member of the north’s higher education accreditation authority (Yodak) Mehmet Hasguler.

Yodak chairman Turgay Avci was also arrested, and resigned from his post.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Cyprus returns over 3,000 migrants in four months

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus minister in Abu Dhabi for energy conference

Souzana Psara

North seeks clarification on entry denials

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus plans expansion of firefighting air fleet

Elias Hazou

‘Turkey trying to justify aggression toward Cyprus’

Iole Damaskinos

Cypriot patients in Israel in good health post-attacks

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign