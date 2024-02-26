February 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Former ‘minister’ back in court in university scandal

By Tom Cleaver01
morphou courthouse, north court, court
Morphou courthouse

A former ‘minister’ in the north appeared in court again in Morphou on Monday as part of investigation into irregular activities at universities.

The man previously served as ‘education minister’ and board member at Morphou’s Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University (KSTU), where allegations regarding the issuance of false diplomas has surfaced, and which said it had been the victim of embezzlement.

Police believe he fraudulently obtained a total of 926,286TL (€27,451) by “pretending to have sold goods and services to the university with 19 invoices belonging to six different companies.”

He was issued with a further remand and will remain in custody for three more days.

Earlier, the former ‘minister’s’ wife had also appeared in court, accused of having falsely obtained a degree from the KSTU. Police believe she claimed to have completed a four-year degree programme in two years.

This includes the passing of 38 courses in total, despite the fact the degree is supposed to have entailed a total of 61 courses.

She was released on a bail worth 100,000TL (€2,964), while also having had two bonds worth 750,000TL (€22,227) signed by others. She has also had her travel documents seized and is forbidden from leaving the north until her trial begins.

Meanwhile, former board member of the north’s higher education accreditation authority (Yodak) Mehmet Hasguler, who is engaged in a legal battle with Yodak chairman Turgay Avci regarding the latter’s degree, spoke out on Monday.

In a column on news website Bagimsiz in response to the Cyprus Mail’s reporting on the matter wherein the American University of Beirut confirmed the degree’s authenticity, he moved to clarify that “no one has ever said Turgay Avci’s diploma is fake.”

According to Bagimsiz, Hasguler had in 2022 described Avci’s degree as “questionable” and had said “whether or not the degree is falsified can be decided as the result of a judicial investigation.”

Hasguler and Avci both filed lawsuits against each other, with Hasguler in January accusing Turkish Cypriot Leader Ersin Tatar and high-profile opposition politicians Kudret Ozersay and Tufah Erhurman of covering for Avci.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

2024: A bad year for Cyprus?

Alix Norman

Ten years in jail for cannabis trafficker

Tom Cleaver

Great movies overshadowed by smaller ones

Constantinos Psillides

Manure has seeped into a dam, village leader charges

Iole Damaskinos

Jailed for 12 years for cocaine possession

Jonathan Shkurko

Controlled explosions at British base

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign