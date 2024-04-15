April 15, 2024

Two more migrant boats spotted Monday

By Nikolaos Prakas014
Migrant boat. File photo.

Two more migrant boats have been spotted on Monday by Cyprus’ port police, it emerged.

Authorities said that one boat had 37 migrants on board and was seen off the coast of Cape Greco.

The boat is being brought to Larnaca port, where the people will then head to identity confirmation to determine which country they are from.

A second boat has also been spotted by police off the coast of Cape Greco, who are attempting to intercept it.

These arrivals come following a decision by the government to no longer examine asylum applications from Syrian migrants.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

