April 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Melissa Hekkers00
migrants

In today’s episode, Syrian migrants arriving in Cyprus will from now on be taken to the Kofinou reception centre to live, following a decision to cut all stipends given to them and delay examining their asylum applications.

Elsewhere, the government is taking all necessary measures for security following Iran’s attack on Israel over the weekend, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

Meanwhile, the government has categorically denied any involvement in a reported Israeli air exercise last week aimed at simulating a response to an Iranian airstrike.

All this and much more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Melissa is a Belgian freelance journalist who has been collaborating with the Mail since 2014. As an award-winning author, she speaks three languages. Her work predominantly focuses on human interest stories, silenced communities and marginalised peoples.

Related Posts

Two boats bearing over one hundred Syrians brought to port

Staff Reporter

Police in Geroskipou arrest man for drugs, stolen items

Staff Reporter

Over a hundred firecrackers seized from minor’s room

Iole Damaskinos

Today’s weather: Hot and sunny

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus sees 19 femicides in four years

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign