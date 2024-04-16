April 16, 2024

Keve event educates businesses on cybersecurity issues

By Souzana Psara
cyber security wkd
Photo from the event.

To enhance and raise awareness among businesses on issues related to cybersecurity, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), in cooperation with the Digital Security Authority (DSA), co-organised the second “Cyber Security Weekend” from April 12 to 14, 2024, in Larnaca.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the chamber, executives from the management and technical teams of 10 companies attended the event.

In addition, the event allowed participants to be extensively informed about cybersecurity issues on a theoretical level by the experts in attendance, addressing policy, culture, and technical matters.

Moreover, participants engaged in face-to-face prearranged meetings (B2B) with specialised companies in the cybersecurity sector, aimed at creating synergies.

The initiative of Keve and the DSA garnered significant interest from the participants, and there is an intention to establish the Cyber Security Weekend as an annual event.

It should be noted that according to technological research and consulting firm Gartner, cybersecurity is considered to be one of the most pressing issues for business in 2024.

Gartner research has indicated that Generative AI (GenAI), unsecure employee behaviour, third-party risks, continuous threat exposure, boardroom communication gaps and identity-first approaches to security are the most prominent cybersecurity trends for the current year.

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech.

Kyriacos Nicolaou
