Live music shows ahead

fuzz bus

Another week, another series of live music performances. On Wednesday evening, three musicians will take over Technopolis 20 to present music from the 1970s.

Georgia Kombou on the mandolin, Konstantinos Economides on classical guitar and Sotiris Konstanti on vocals will take audiences on a musical journey that will feature iconic 70s songs that defined an era. Included in the evening’s repertoire are songs such as Let it be, Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Historia de un Amor, Fly Me To The Moon, An Thimithis to Oniro mou and To Yiasemi.

On Thursday night, the local quartet Fuzz Bus will perform a live set at New Division in Nicosia in their soul, funk and pop-rock style. The live music will begin at 9.30pm and will feature a fusion of jazz works and other genres.

In a slightly different mood, the French embassy of Cyprus and the Institute Francais will present the recital La Flûte Enchantée this Friday at Ypsonas Municipal Theatre in Limassol. Savvas Christodoulou, Mariza Anastasiadi and Marianna Georgiou present a concert/tribute to French music and French composers Poulenc, Ravel, Saint-Saens, Borne and Massenet, blending piano, flute and voice.

More live music events are set to take place on Friday including a piano recital at Technopolis 20 with Manolis Neophytou, a cover band that will present a fusion of soul, jazz and indie-pop music at Sarah’s Jazz Club as well as an acoustic jazzy performance by Trio in Cahoots at Vinylio Wine Etc.

 

70s Classics in a Different Way

Live music with Georgia Kombou, Konstantinos Economides and Sotiris Konstanti. April 17. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 700-2420

Fuzz Bus

Band plays live. April 18. New Division, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €1 surcharge on drinks

La flûte Enchantée

Piano, flute and voice recital. April 19. Ypsonas Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. €12. [email protected]

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

