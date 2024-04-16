April 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 25,000 new voters registered

By Tom Cleaver00

Over 25,000 people have registered to vote in Cyprus for the first time ahead of June’s elections, Elections Service head Menelaos Vasiliou said on Monday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), he said a total of 25,914 new voters had registered. Of those, 12,868 are Cypriots, including 103 of those are Turkish Cypriots living in the Republic.

A total of 10,146 are European Union citizens living in Cyprus who registered to vote in the local elections, and 2,900 are EU citizens living in Cyprus who registered to vote in the European elections which are taking place on the same day.

Meanwhile, a number of polling stations will be open outside Cyprus.

There will be one polling station in Belgium – in its capital Brussels – seven in Greece – in Athens, Thessaloniki, Patras, Komotini, Volos, Heraklion, and Ioannina – and five in the United Kingdom – two in London, and one each in Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow.

The elections are set to take place on June 9, with a total of eight different elections set to take place on the same day.

Voters will elect members of the European Parliament, mayors, deputy mayors, municipal councillors, mukhtars, village councillors, elected district governors, and members of school boards.

All citizens of the Republic of Cyprus and citizens of the European Union who are residents of Cyprus who registered to vote by April 2 have the right to vote.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Prison guard remanded after drugs found

Tom Cleaver

Fresh talents take deep dive into history of Larnaca

Eleni Philippou

‘Spirit of solidarity’ needed after Iran strikes Israel

Tom Cleaver

US sanctions two Cyprus companies linked to global arms network

Andria Kades

Cyprus ships patrolling off Lebanon to deter migrants

Nikolaos Prakas

Clampdown on employing irregular Syrian migrants

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign