Twelve vehicles damaged in blaze

By Iole Damaskinos013
fire 01
Aftermath of the fire (Christos Theodoirdes)

Twelve vehicles were extensively damaged by a fire in the early morning on Tuesday outside a car repair shop.

According to the fire department the fire broke out at 5:37am in Kaimakli, Nicosia. The car body shop was closed at the time.

A small structure which used as a kitchen also suffered extensive damage.

Fire department spokesman Andreas Kettis in a post on platform X said four fire trucks from Nicosia fire stations responded to extinguish the blaze.

The fire fighters carried out water transfers and used breathing equipment, Kettis said.

“There was a continuous transfer of water with water lines from a neighbouring cistern using the three tanker vehicles. All the paintwork in the workshop’s main premises was affected by the smoke,” he added.

Authorities will investigate the cause of the fire later today.

In another incident at shortly after 4pm on Monday, a fire broke out in a hay bale wrapping machine (Bailer) which was being operated by its owner, in Larnaca.

The owner managed to extinguish the fire prior to fire fighters’ arrival with dry powder. The fire spread to around ten acres of dry grass, wild vegetation and hay bales.

Three fire trucks from Larnaca fire stations and two from the forestry department responded.

Over the last 24 hours, the fire service was called to respond to 42 incidents, of which 33 were fires and nine special services.

 

img 20240405 104103
Iole Damaskinos has been working for Cyprus Mail since 2022. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

