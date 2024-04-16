April 16, 2024

Two arrested for embezzling $100k from north casino

By Tom Cleaver00
Police in the north announced on Tuesday the arrest of two men who had embezzled over $100,000 from a casino in Kyrenia at which they were working.

The pair, aged 46 and 36, had reportedly embezzled $101,089 (€95,004) from the casino by sending it a litany of forged invoices between July 2022 and March this year. Police are currently aware of 228 such invoices.

Once the invoices were processed, the pair received payments in cash.

In addition to the two men who worked at the casino, they also arrested a 39-year-old woman who is believed to be connected to the case.

Their investigation into the matter is ongoing.

