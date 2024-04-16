April 16, 2024

Woman arrested with fake Latvian ID

A 32-year-old woman was arrested in Paphos on Monday evening after being found to be found to be in possession of a forged Latvian identity card.

The woman was working at a hotel in the town, and police had been tipped off that the hotel was employing people who were working in Cyprus illegally.

When questioned by police, the woman presented a photocopy of the Latvian identity card, which would, under freedom of movement laws applicable to all 27 European Union member states, allow her to work in Cyprus.

However, police ascertained that the identity card is not authentic, and that the woman in fact comes from Georgia. Additionally, they discovered that she had previously been deported from Cyprus but had managed to return via the north.

She was arrested for impersonation, document forgery and working illegally, and taken into custody.

