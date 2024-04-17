April 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Dust warning: Vulnerable groups advised to take precautions

By Jean Christou023
dust map
File photo

Cyprus is set to experience some dust in the air on Wednesday and Thursday with warnings being issued for vulnerable groups of people.

Pulmonologist Dr Haris Armeutis told CNA on Wednesday morning it would be best for people with respiratory and cardiovascular issues to avoid exposure.

According to the meteorological service, dust is expected from Wednesday night through Thursday.

“In essence, dust means inhalable suspended particles, which are present in the atmosphere and because they have such a small diameter they can pass through, being completely inhalable because they cannot be filtered by the mechanisms of the respiratory system,” said Armeutis.

And because these microparticles also contain various chemical compounds and oxides, they can cause inflammation in the respiratory system. Vulnerable groups include those suffering from bronchial asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the elderly and those suffering from various cardiovascular diseases.

“That is why it is recorded in studies that on some days when there are increased levels of dust, these patients are the ones at risk,” he added.

The basic recommendation, according to Armeutis, is to take general precautionary measures and avoid moving in open spaces until the phenomenon subsides, to avoid outdoor activities and exercise, and for workers in open spaces to use appropriate protective measures, such as high protection mask.

“The important thing is to follow the updates on the dust levels and on the days we know this phenomenon exists, to take measures”.

cm1
Jean Christou is a former Cyprus Mail Editor-in-Chief, having joined in 1990. Now retired, she writes as a hobby with a particular interest in the Cyprob. Likes philosophy, learning what makes people tick, and sci-fi.

