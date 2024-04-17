April 17, 2024

Prickly Paradise: succulents everywhere

Want to discover a stunning array of cacti, succulent flowers and plants? Then, mark your calendars for May 12 as the 15th Annual Exhibition of Cacti and other Succulents returns to Acropolis Park in Nicosia. Organised by the Cyprus Cactus and Succulent Society at the park’s Caves Exhibition Hall, the event will bring together plant enthusiasts, collectors and lovers to explore Cyprus’ nature.

Visitors will be able to browse rare cacti and other succulents brought in by the members of the society to be judged for their beauty and the owner’s plant-growing skills. “Over the years,” say organisers, “society members have become more skilful in their art, and this is reflected in the plants that compete. The judge this year will be Jakub Jilemicky who has specialised in Haworthias, Gasterias and Conophytum for the past 30 years and spent half of his life running through South Africa hunting down with his camera all the interesting plants in countless expeditions. He gives a lot of talks across the globe and his photos can be seen in several publications.”

Outside the Caves Exhibition Hall, cacti and other succulents will be on sale by nurseries from around the island along with rare plants, tweezers, handmade pots and other succulent-related products. The event will also feature The Smart Garden leaflet which was published by the society with the support of the Cyprus Environment Commissioner containing valuable information on how succulent plants can be used in the Cyprus garden. Readers can pick up a copy for free and learn about the thousands of cacti species to choose from and how to best take care of them in this Mediterranean climate.

 

15th Annual Exhibition of Cacti and other Succulents

Exhibition with cacti and succulent plants. May 12. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 10am-7pm. €1. Tel: 96 570050. [email protected]

