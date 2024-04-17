April 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rizokarpaso students’ education will be supported, says minister

By Staff Reporter00
rizokarpaso
Photo: CNA

The ministry of education will always stand by children of Rizokarpaso, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said.

The minister’s statement was made in the context of an event held on Tuesday in Paphos, in the presence students and teachers of the enclaved school.

The ministry pledges to consistently cover the Rizokarpaso students’ needs, promote quality education, the minister said.

Michaelidou welcomed the children and teachers of the enclaved area, noting that their presence in Paphos conveyed messages of “endurance and courage” and offered hope for a fair, sustainable and functional solution to reunite the island.

Mayor of Rizokarpaso, Michalis Mikkeli Pantelis, said Rizokarpoaso was an “enchanting place” and “a beacon of hope […] for survival in the land of our ancestors, the land of Apostle Andrew and of the ancient Greek civilization.”

Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos noted the enclave was special and said that cultural and traditional habits are “living values” which contribute to building a stable future.

The event was  organised by the Petrideo Foundation and the Folklore Society Ktima.

