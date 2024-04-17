April 17, 2024

Seven burglary suspects remanded after dawn raid

Famagusta district court

Seven burglary suspects were remanded for eight days by the Famagusta District Court on Wednesday, after a dawn raid.

The raid was part of the investigation of a number of cases that have been reported to the police.

Police said some of the stolen items were recovered in the raid, and that seven suspects, ages 23-31, are being investigated for involvement in nine burglaries between January and April 2024 in Ayia Napa.

According to police, electronics, clothes and shoes worth around €5,000 were stolen.

Two of the suspects were spotted in Ayia Napa at 4am on Wednesday morning, where they were attempting to break into homes.

Police pursued them to their home.

Police said that after entering their homes, police proceeded with a search, where they found another five people living in the home.

The suspects were taken to court in the morning and they were issued an eight-day remand.

