Student art exhibition at Gallery Morfi

By Eleni Philippou00
High school students from the Island Private School are getting ready to present an art exhibition in Limassol this week. At Gallery Morfi, the Inspire to Lead: An Artistic Exploration exhibition will be held on Friday and Saturday, presenting the artistic prowess of IB programme students aged 11 to 15.

In the presence of the students, friends and teachers, the exhibition will welcome Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides to officially open this exceptional event at Gallery Morfi. Included in the Inspire to Lead: An Artistic Exploration exhibition is a diverse range of artworks, including painting, drawing, sculpture, installations, textiles, animations and photography, capturing the students’ vibrant exploration of various artistic mediums.

Students participating in the showcase have collaborated to create architectural letters in a visual arts project, artworks addressing environmental issues and promoting sustainability, pieces that explore Cyprus’ architectural heritage to convey beauty and meaning as well as innovation in artistic expression through technology integration.

“Join us,” says the school, “on April 19 from 5pm to 8pm and April 20 from 10am to 12pm at Gallery Morfi for a celebration of creativity, inspiration, and networking opportunities with esteemed guests.”

 

Inspire to Lead: An Artistic Exploration

Student art exhibition from the Island Private School. April 19-20. Gallery Morfi, Limassol. Opening night: 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10am-12pm. Tel: 25-378733

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

