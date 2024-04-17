April 17, 2024

UCLan Cyprus Open Day: discover a world of opportunities

UCLan Cyprus’ upcoming Open Day will let prospective students explore distinct opportunities, immerse themselves in a unique experience, and discover the advantages provided by the British University of Cyprus.

The Open Day will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at UCLan Cyprus’ Larnaca campus, from 3-7pm.

Find out how to receive a top-quality British education, at a university with almost 200 years of history, while earning an authentic British degree and saving 70 per cent of the total cost of studies, as compared to other universities in England!

Visit our award-winning campus, and learn why gaining a double-awarded (two-certificate) degree from UCLan UK and UCLan Cyprus is important for our graduates’ future career.

Our experienced academics and professional staff will be on hand to provide information on UCLan Cyprus study programmes, entry requirements, the scholarship application process, future career opportunities, accommodation, student life, and much more.

Student ambassadors will also be present at the Open Day, to show you around the campus, tour our state-of-the-art student accommodation, located only a few steps away, and share with you their own study experiences at the British University of Cyprus.

The Open Day will also give you the chance to learn more about the “Hogan Personality Inventory” (HPI)* psychometric personality test. Discover how your personality and characteristics can help you attain your career potential, identifying the fundamental traits that can influence your career success.

At the British University of Cyprus, we believe in helping people seize every opportunity to thrive in the education sector, at work and in life. We are proud of being a force for positive change, championing equality and enriching the lives of our learners, colleagues and the communities we serve across frontiers.

For more information:

*The Hogan Personality Inventory test is available to students aged 18+ at a small fee of €50.

