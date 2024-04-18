April 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Construction material prices fall from previous year

By Souzana Psara00
construction renovation

The price index of construction materials in Cyprus reached 117.19 units in March, with 2021 serving as the base year with a default value of 100 units, marking a slight increase of 0.21 per cent compared to the previous month, according to a report released on Thursday by the state’s statistical service.

However, when compared to the same month of the previous year, the index recorded a notable decrease of 1.70 per cent.

Specifically, by main commodity category, there were notable decreases in metallic products, which fell by 6.45 per cent, and products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals, and plastics, which saw a slight decrease of 0.59 per cent.

Conversely, there were increases noted in minerals by 1.22 per cent, in electromechanical products by 0.48 per cent, and in mineral products by 0.46 per cent.

It should be noted that for the period from January to March 2024, the index showed a decrease of 2.05 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2023, reflecting the decrease in inflation observed over the past year.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Keravnos expects party meeting to resolve multiple pensions spat

Tom Cleaver

Greeks in Cyprus warned to only vote once for MEP elections

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus travel agents pleased with tourist arrivals so far

Souzana Psara

Top analyst predicts Algotech will follow in the footsteps of Solana and Ripple

CM Guest Columnist

Mouflons prepare for showdown against old rivals Malta

Press Release

Eight-car pileup on Nicosia-Limassol highway

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign