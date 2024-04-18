April 18, 2024

Cyprus sees ‘one of the largest increases’ in renewable energy share

Cyprus has seen “one of the largest increases” in its share of renewable energy sources of any European Union member state, Energy Minister George Papanastasiou said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the International renewable energy agency (Irena) summit in Abu Dhabi, and also announced that Cyprus will in September host an interministerial meeting of energy ministers from the EU’s MED9 group.

Cyprus currently holds the presidency of the MED9 group, and September’s meeting will see the energy ministers of Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia, and Spain all visit the island.

The meeting’s aim, Papanastasiou said, will be “to explore the possibilities for the Mediterranean region to emerge as a hub for the transfer of green energy between EU member states and third countries.”

In addition, he highlighted “the important geographical role Cyprus can play in the region as a centre for energy transmission,” utilising both electrical interconnections and other energy infrastructure.

He also stressed the “importance” of interconnectors, saying they can “increase the penetration of renewable energy sources, reduce electricity costs, and strengthen the security of the supply of electricity.”

