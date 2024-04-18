Daily News Briefing

April 18, 2024

In today’s episode, two boats with migrants have been sent to Lebanon after they were in distress at sea on Wednesday trying to reach Cyprus. Amnesty sounded the alarm over reports of coastguard pushbacks while children were sick on board.

Meanwhile, over 400 secondary school students were referred for drug treatment programmes over the past three years, MPs heard during a House education committee.

Elsewhere, immigration and the economy are the biggest worries for around 40 per cent of Cypriots going into the EU elections while climate action, gender equality and diversity, and digitisation of the economy are bottom of the list of 13 potential concerns, the latest Eurobarometer revealed.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

staff reporter

