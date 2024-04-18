April 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Eight-car pileup on Nicosia-Limassol highway

By Tom Cleaver02
police car
File photo: CNA

Two car crashes took place within the space of two hours on the motorway between Nicosia and Limassol.

The incidents took place near Ayios Tychonas, with the first being an eight-car pileup at around 7.30am. No one was injured in the incident, with some damage to the cars involved being reported.

The second incident occurred at around 9am, with three cars colliding with each other. The cars’ four occupants were taken to the Limassol general hospital as a precaution.

Police quickly arrived on the scene, and the road is now open to traffic.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Patients’ rights often violated – OSAK

Jonathan Shkurko

Cypriot capital markets to benefit from EMTN dual-listing

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Fire brigade to hire 259 new recruits

Tom Cleaver

Nicosia praises Euro-Turkish relations linked to Cyprob

Jonathan Shkurko

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Fire Service responded to 43 incidents in the last 24 hours

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign