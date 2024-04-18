April 18, 2024

Electricity authority finds illegal solar installations

complete solar power kits for homes 6200758 1280

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) has discovered two illegal installations of photovoltaic systems, it emerged on Thursday.

The offending sites are commercial properties, EAC representative Christina Papadopoulou said while speaking to radio Trito.

The illegal connections are overloading the electricity grid, which is already under strain by new residential solar installations, she said.

Electricity bills have increased by 2.5 per cent compared to the previous month due to renewable energy targets, she added.

