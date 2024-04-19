April 19, 2024

Awards ceremony marks end of Cyprus film fest

By Eleni Philippou
The closing ceremony of the 22nd Cyprus Film Days International Festival caps a week filled with cinema, creative exchanges and strong emotions. The ceremony will take place on Saturday at Rialto Theatre in Limassol.

This edition wraps up with the screening at 8pm of the new film by acclaimed Cypriot director Adonis Florides, Africa Star. The film focuses on the lives of three generations of Cypriot women –mother, daughter, granddaughter– whose lives are tragically affected by the act of a man succumbing to temptation.

The screening will be followed by the closing ceremony, curated by Lia Haraki, along with the presentation of the festival’s top prizes.

The awards, according to the verdict of the five-member international jury, will be presented to films featured in the Glocal Images International Competition section and the Cypriot Films Competition section. The jury is presided over by Slovak film producer Katarina Tomkova, accompanied by fellow jury members Berlin-based Cypriot Director of Photography Emre Erkmen, French film critic Sandra Onana, Greek director and writer Asimina Proedrou and Berlin-based Palestinian filmmaker Juna Suleiman.

Seven films in the Glocal Images international competition section and four Cypriot films are eligible for the Best Film Award (€6,000), the Special Jury Award (€3,000), the Best Director Award (€1,000) and the Best Cinematography Award (€500), the latter sponsored by Caretta Films. Films in the national competition section also compete for the Best Cypriot Film Award (€4,000) accompanied by the right to use The Studio (sponsored by The CYENS Centre of Excellence), the Best Cypriot Director Award (post-production services worth €4,000, sponsored by Authorwave) and Best Performance Award in a Cypriot Film (€1,000), sponsored by Limassol Municipality.

All 11 films automatically compete for the Audience Award (€500), sponsored by TFI Markets, determined by viewer votes. Another highlight of the ceremony will be the presentation of awards for the feature film projects participating in the 5th co-production forum Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point. The awards ceremony will be followed by a closing party on Heroes’ Square, with music selections by DJ Bon Bon.

 

Closing of Cyprus Film Days 2024

Closing ceremony and events of festival. April 20. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. www.cyprusfilmdays.com

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

