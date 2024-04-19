April 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver014
img 7084

In today’s episode, the European Council reaffirmed its commitment to a bizonal bicommunal federal solution to the Cyprus problem.

Meanwhile, the House interior committee called on the government to “urgently effectively manage the migration issue”.

Elsewhere, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said “it’s a joke” to say the government is replacing multiple pensions for government officials with “tips”.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Awards ceremony marks end of Cyprus film fest

Eleni Philippou

EU should ‘stop being a slave to Greek Cypriots’

Tom Cleaver

Five accused of working illegally in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Man arrested over Pernera bomb explosion

Tom Cleaver

Today’s weather: Dusty and warm

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign