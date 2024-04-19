April 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

First PopUp Talks event draws strong attendance

By Press Release01
The official first PopUp Talks event was a great success, held on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Argaka primary school.

The event attracted over 100 participants from the Paphos District village and the surrounding areas, which confirms remote areas’ inhabitants’ desire for more intellectual stimulation.

Distinguished speakers included George Zervidis, Dr Xenia Loizidou, Andreas Mesaritis and Dr Myrtani Pieri, who shared with attendees real-life insights and stories regarding emotional intelligence, true happiness, healthy athleticism and the ‘magic’ of science.

Taking place in a warm atmosphere of learning and engagement, the inaugural PopUp Talks attracted a diverse group of attendees, eager to explore the depths of personal development.

The success of this launch event is due to its supporters and volunteers, whose significant contribution turned the idea into an afternoon full of inspiration.

Supporters included SeaTecHub, Akti and PlusPrint; PR Sponsor was MSPS Cyprus.

The event was backed by the communities of Polis Chrysochous, Neo Horio, Argaka, Gialia, Agia Marina, Nea Dimas and Pomos.

The second Popup Talks event, featuring more inspirational stories, will follow shortly, so stay tuned!

