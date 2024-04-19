April 19, 2024

Limassol Marathon gold sponsor H&B leads wellbeing field

Limassol Marathon gold sponsor Holland & Barrett leads wellbeing field

The OPAP Limassol Marathon exceeded all expectations, with Holland & Barrett as Gold Sponsor

Holland & Barrett was at the heart of the island’s biggest sporting event, the OPAP Limassol Marathon, which took place over April 13-14, 2024. As the event’s Gold Sponsor the specialist wellness chain promoted the values of sport, fair play and wellness, with the Marathon attended by scores of locals and visitors who embrace this ethos.

Among its offerings, Holland & Barrett presented PE Nutrition Performance BCAA powders at their branded kiosk at the Sponsors Village, during the two-day Marathon, providing runners and the public with tastings. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the day of the classic marathon, six roller-skaters with branded T-shirts and jockeys took on the role of supporters/cheer leaders for runners at specific points along the course.

PE Nutrition Performance BCAA powders

Branched Chain Amino Acids, or BCAAs, provide stimulation and energy. Associated with building muscle, they are not produced by the body, and so must be gained via diet and/or a supplement. PE Nutrition’s Performance BCAA powder is, therefore, a resource in daily exercise, as it contributes to replenishing the reserves of BCAA amino acids, thus increasing potential and endurance during exercise.

Holland & Barrett

Holland & Barrett is renown for its authority in the field of wellness. With an established track record of over 150 years, it has succeeded in topping the UK wellness products market.

Featuring a wide range of highest-quality nutritional supplements, vitamins, sports formulations, speciality foods, natural beauty products, Holland & Barrett make wellbeing a way of life for everyone!

