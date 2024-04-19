April 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man caught driving at 106kph on residential street

By Tom Cleaver010
police

A 22-year-old man from Paralimni was arrested on Thursday after driving at 106kph in a housing estate.

The speed limit on the road on which he was driving was 50kph, meaning he was driving at more than twice the speed limit.

After having been arrested, he was subjected to a drugs test, which produced a positive result.

He was then released to be summoned to court at a later date.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

