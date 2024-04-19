April 19, 2024

Paphos man arrested for attacking policeman

By Tom Cleaver00
A 22-year-old man from Paphos was arrested on Thursday afternoon after assaulting a police officer and committing “various traffic violations”.

Paphos police’s assistant operations director Michalis Nikolaou said the man had been pulled over while driving.

When approached by police, he then accelerated away, running a red light and speeding through a Stop sign at an intersection.

Once the police managed to bring him to a stop, he pushed one of the officers. He was then arrested for assaulting a police officer.

Later checks on the vehicle found that it had been declared off the road.

