April 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for ‘indecent act’

By Staff Reporter02
File photo

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Nicosia on Sunday, accused of committing an “indecent act” amid other offences.

The man was arrested shortly before 2am for the crimes of committing “public insults”, breach of the peace, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and committing an “indecent act”.

Asked by the Cyprus Mail what the “indecent act” entailed, a police spokesperson was not able to confirm the exact nature of the act but said it was likely a “gesture or gesticulation”.

staff reporter

