Man arrested for stealing EAC transformer

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night, accused of stealing an electricity transformer from a facility belonging to the electricity authority (EAC) in Larnaca.

The transformer was stolen in September last year, and evidence emerged during the police’s investigation which they say incriminated the 35-year-old.

After having obtained a warrant, police apprehended the man and took him into custody.

Their investigation into the matter is ongoing.

