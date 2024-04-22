April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Burglary suspect remanded in Paphos

By Staff Reporter00
paphos court

A man aged 61 was remanded by the Paphos court on Sunday after being arrested for burglary and theft, police said.

According to police, on April 19, a 47-year-old man reported that his residence in the village of  Yolou was broken into and property stolen.

Evidence led to the suspect, police said. He was arrested on Saturday and take to court on Sunday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

African migrants protest in Nicosia (video)

Theo Panayides

Teen critical after motorcycle accident

Staff Reporter

Swimmer airlifted after getting injured in Paphos

Tom Cleaver

Christodoulides: We cannot accept any more Syrian refugees

Tom Cleaver

Phone thief claims to be ‘Turkish hacker group’ agent

Tom Cleaver

Kombos in Luxembourg to meet EU and Gulf counterparts

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign