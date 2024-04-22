April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

CABS urges tough year-round fines for bird trapping

By Andria Kades02
female blackcap caught on an illegal limestick
A female blackcap caught on an illegal limestick

High fines go a long way in reducing illegal bird trapping, the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) said on Monday, as it urged the government to revise the law.

Currently, high fines are imposed in the spring but are less in the autumn, CABS said.

As such, poachers seem to have learned their lesson in the spring but trapping “remains rampant” in the autumn with fines being “significantly lower.”

“The next logical step is to change the law again and use the same successful measures to protect migratory birds in autumn and winter. If the government really wants to curb illegal trapping once and for all, it makes no sense to stop halfway,” wildlife crime officer Bostjan Debersek said.

CABS said that in recent weeks, 11 active trapping sites were found in the Larnaca and Famagusta districts. In total, 57 limesticks were spotted primarily placed on fruit trees.

Two bird trappers were caught by CABS teams, together with the Game and Fauna Service and police, it added.

The men should now face a hefty fine of around €9,200 for illegally trapping birds in spring, CABS underlined.

In autumn however, the fines start from €200, the committee said.

“The high fines imposed for illegal bird trapping in spring, combined with the intense monitoring efforts by CABS and BirdLife Cyprus, have decisively contributed to the reduction of these crimes in March and April,” Debersek said.

In spring 2021 more than 43 active sites were found in the same area monitored this year. The NGO posited that all data “clearly shows that cases of illegal bird poaching in spring have significantly declined” after higher fines were imposed in 2017.

Subsequently, high four-figure sums paid by culprits who were caught have come a long way.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Cyprus untold: a home in the buffer zone 

Alix Norman

Archbishop: I have spoken to police about monastery scandal

Andria Kades

President to attend employers AGM — key labour issues in the spotlight

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Minister pledges accountability in destroyed medicine scandal

Andria Kades

‘Specific plan’ for positive developments on Cyprus problem

Jean Christou

Deputy migration minister to be appointed ‘immediately’

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign