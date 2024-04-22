April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Digital dragons bring Cyprus to life (video)

By Jean Christou012
gaming tourism

The deputy ministry of tourism has created an augmented reality app that uses dragons and other mythical characters to take users on a fantastical virtual tour of 20 Cypriot villages.

The move is part of efforts to develop rural and mountain tourism, the ministry said.

Titled Heartland of Legends or HoL, the experiential route passes through rural areas and mountain and rugged areas offering authentic experiences that bring visitors into contact with Cypriot nature, tradition and the way of life of Cypriots in these areas.

According to the HoL website, almost every single place, village, mountain, river, countless rocks, trees, monuments in Cyprus, have their magical stories.

“Stories about their name, their importance, how they came to be and how Cypriots loved, worshipped and cherished the islands’ nature. Stories about mythical creatures, legends about brave men, soldiers and infamous bandits and beautiful queens. Myths about places of great beauty chosen by the gods for their escapades. Places where great love stories unfold, full of passion and intrigue. Stories about ancient wisdom of how to make strange portions, using the nature’s cabinet to cure ailments of the body and the heart alike.”

The deputy ministry said the aim is to encourage inland tourism through “a game of discovery”.

Users, after installing the app on their mobile phones, can discover “digital dragons”, hiding in the villages featured on Heartland of Legends.

Users can visit the 20 villages and at each one a story will unfold.

The designs and the dragons are inspired by the unique works of the Cypriot engraver Hambis Tsangaris, a winner of the Europa Nostra Heritage Award.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with the Cyens Centre of Excellence and the Hambis Engraving Museum and was co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund.

More info: https://heartlandoflegends.com/

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cm1
Jean Christou is a former Cyprus Mail Editor-in-Chief, having joined in 1990. Now retired, she writes as a hobby with a particular interest in the Cyprob. Likes philosophy, learning what makes people tick, and sci-fi.

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

Ships fined for causing pollution

Jean Christou

Nalin helps eight-man Sri Lankans to victory

Staff Reporter

Cypriot grannies back fast food item

Staff Reporter

Cyprus economic index falls amid global uncertainty

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Bowls finals coming up in Paphos

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign