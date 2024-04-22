April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco visits Epic Cyprus HQ

By Press Release00
HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco visits Epic Cyprus HQ

Accompanied by the management team of Monaco Telecom, telecommunications provider of the Principality of Monaco and sole shareholder of Epic, His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco toured Epic’s Nicosia headquarters on April 18, 2024.

Epic Chairman Kikis Kyriakides and CEO Thanos Chronopoulos, along with the company’s management team, warmly welcomed HSH Prince Albert to Cyprus, providing comprehensive updates on the company’s recent advancements, milestones and achievements.

Epic's CEO Thanos Chronopoulos / HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco / Monaco Telecom CEO Martin Peronnet

HSH was briefed on how Epic remains true to its commitment to pioneer advancements in Cyprus’ telecommunications market, and how this mission is being realised via a multiple-awarded, state-of-the-art mobile network, but also by a continuously growing and evolving fibre network, recently awarded as the Fastest Fixed Network in Cyprus by Ookla, bringing huge upgrades to internet speeds and maximising opportunities for both consumers and businesses.

“It was with great honour and gratitude we welcomed HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco to Cyprus,” said Epic CEO Chronopoulos. “The visit not only reinforces our commitment to excellence, but also attests to the significance of our work, and validates our dedication to innovation and growth.”

For his part, Monaco Telecom CEO Martin Peronnet also expressed his satisfaction at the visit. “Epic’s success in Cyprus is an incredible source of satisfaction for us,” he said. “We are very grateful to have had the opportunity to invest in the country. The visit of HSH Prince albert II of Monaco here is an honour for us and the sign of the continuous commitment of the company and the Principality to the development of Epic.”

HSH Prince Albert toured all departments at Epic’s headquarters, as well as an Epic store, where he engaged with employees and learned more about each division’s functions and operations.

About Epic:

Epic is the largest private telecommunications provider in Cyprus, offering comprehensive services in mobile and fixed telephony, internet, subscription television, as well as specialized business ICT.

Since 2020, it has been awarded a total of six times by internationally-recognised companies such as Ookla and umlaut, earning titles such as “Best Mobile Network in Test”, “Fastest Mobile Network in Cyprus”, and “Fastest Fixed Internet Network in Cyprus”.

It is part of Monaco Telecom, the telecommunications provider of the Principality of Monaco, and is a member of a dynamic European telecommunications provider family, operating in France, Italy, Switzerland, Malta and Ireland.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

BoCCF podcast episode on South Mathiatis-Strongylou Mine

Press Release

Lidl Food Academy to host Open Day ahead of Easter

Press Release

i-Fitness Day returns for 11th year in support of Telethon

Press Release

Korantina Homes honoured at Luxury Lifestyle Awards

Press Release

First PopUp Talks event draws strong attendance

Press Release

Limassol Marathon gold sponsor H&B leads wellbeing field

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign